South Africa: Jojo Tanks Rises Above the Surface in an Era of Water Trauma

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

All over South Africa, you now see JoJo water tanks. Behind this tank infestation lies an amazing story of entrepreneurship. But the company is changing too, buying another home-grown brand, a wastewater and sanitation company. And there is a story behind that too - a story of how water management may become one of the major issues of the world's future.

What has made JoJo tanks so popular in South Africa? One of the reasons is that they are extremely cheap and durable compared to other water storage systems. The second reason is more ominous: water is becoming an important global environmental issue.

To take account of that change, the company JoJo Tanks has bought wastewater and sanitation specialists Calcamite, a company that also makes tanks but is involved in advising and designing sanitation solutions.

The price of the acquisition has not been revealed, but JoJo MD Grant Neser says Calcamite is about a quarter the size of JoJo. But the significance is greater because it redefines JoJo somewhat from being a tank seller to being something of a services company too.

"We have now decided to grow beyond water storage into a full water solutions company," Nesser says.

Not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.