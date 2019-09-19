South Africa: Jojo Tanks Rises Above the Surface in an Era of Water Trauma

analysis

All over South Africa, you now see JoJo water tanks. Behind this tank infestation lies an amazing story of entrepreneurship. But the company is changing too, buying another home-grown brand, a wastewater and sanitation company. And there is a story behind that too - a story of how water management may become one of the major issues of the world's future.

What has made JoJo tanks so popular in South Africa? One of the reasons is that they are extremely cheap and durable compared to other water storage systems. The second reason is more ominous: water is becoming an important global environmental issue.

To take account of that change, the company JoJo Tanks has bought wastewater and sanitation specialists Calcamite, a company that also makes tanks but is involved in advising and designing sanitation solutions.

The price of the acquisition has not been revealed, but JoJo MD Grant Neser says Calcamite is about a quarter the size of JoJo. But the significance is greater because it redefines JoJo somewhat from being a tank seller to being something of a services company too.

"We have now decided to grow beyond water storage into a full water solutions company," Nesser says.

