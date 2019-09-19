Zimbabwe: 4 Die in Kombi, Truck Accident

Four people were killed, while 22 others were injured yesterday when a Hino truck driver tried to overtake a commuter omnibus in Kambuzuma, Harare.

Three people died on the spot while the fourth is said to have died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals upon admission.

The injured were also admitted at the hospital. The accident occurred around noon near Trek Service Station before a railway line along Mufakose Way.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the injured were receiving treatment.

"Three people died on the spot and there is a fourth one reported to have died while admitted at a local hospital," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said a Hino truck driver was at fault.

"The accident was caused by a Hino truck driver who was heading to Mufakose suburb and tried to overtake a commuter omnibus . . ." he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on roads to avoid accidents.

"It is sad that some drivers are exhibiting tendencies of reckless driving in turn causing accidents," he said.