Liberia: President Weah Declares Thursday, September 19, Day of Mourning Following Tragic Fire Incident

18 September 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has declared Thursday, September 19, 2019 a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of 26 Islamic school children and their two teachers who died during Tuesday night fire disaster in Paynesville.

The President has ordered the National Ensign to be flown at half-mast.

While the day is to be observed as a working holiday, President Weah called on all Liberians and foreign residents alike, irrespective of their religious beliefs and ethnicities, to conduct themselves in solidarity with the Muslim Community and families of the dead in their difficult times.

"This is an extremely difficult moment, not only for the bereaved family but also for us all as a country," the President said. "We must be united in good times as well as in difficult times."

President Weah, who attended the funeral rites of the fallen Muslims kids Wednesday, described the fire incident as horrible, unfortunate and unimaginable.

