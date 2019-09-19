Sudan: 15 New Suspected Cholera Cases in Blue Nile State

18 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Damazin — The Blue Nile Doctors Committee reported 15 new suspected cholera cases in various localities of Blue Nile state.

The number of people hospitalised in various state hospitals reached 20, the Blue Nile Doctors Committee report. In total, 93 cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the disease. Five of them died because of the disease.

North Darfur

The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee in North Darfur recorded 1,445 cases of malaria at the internal medicine and surgery departments in El Fasher Teaching Hospital in July and August.

The doctors report that two per cent of all 3,395 malaria patients died. In August, 1,106 cases were diagnosed, of which 197 were admitted to the hospital. No deaths were recorded in August.

These numbers do not include cases at the children's hospital, maternity ward, private hospitals and rural hospitals.

