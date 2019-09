An explosion was reported to have occurred along the busy Makka Al-Mukarama street in the heart of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses said a remote-controlled landmine took place outside a newly opened restaurant at Hajji Pasto junction with reports that several people lost their lives in the IED attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing in Mogadishu, but, Al-Shabaab carries out such attacks in the capital.

More soon.