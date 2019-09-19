Somalia: A Somali MP Survives Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Shabelle
Two Explosions in Mogadishu (file photo).
18 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

SOMALIA MP Abdulkadir Arabow survives bomb explosion. At least 2 people killed several others injured. Abdulkadir Arabow bulletproof vehicle was damaged behind is safe, the explosion mainly affected vehicle behind his bulletproof car. A bodyguard and a bajjaj driver killed according to the police

