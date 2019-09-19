Sudan: Prime Minister Hamdok Visits Egypt, U.S.

Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, arrived to Cairo, Egypt, where he has conferred with President Abdul Fatah Sisi, on bilateral relations and the most recent developments in the Sudan.

Hamdok in his second visit abroad since his swearing in in August, briefed President Sisi on the latest developments in Khartoum and on the challenges facing his nascent cabinet which was formed after the ouster of President Bashir in April this year. His first visit was to South Sudan, last week.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Asmaa Abdalla, said the visit and meeting with President Sisi come within the context of the outstanding bonds linking the two countries and in recognition of the role played by Egypt in support of the country following the uprising and the revolutionary take over.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the Minister for Finance and National Economy Ibrahim Al Badawi and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Asmaa Abdalla and other senior officials within the cabinet.

In the meantime Hamdok, will take part in the UN climate action summit in New York, the first such top Sudanese official in almost ten years to fly to New York for a UN summit, as the US ban on senior Sudanese officials to enter the US soil was a deterrent for deposed President Bashir and a host of senior officials on ground of implication in ethnic cleansing and genocide in Darfur.

The Prime Minister made his consent to take part in a meeting with the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms.

Gwi-Yeop Son, and the Country Programme Manager of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mr. Atila Uras, to discuss Sudan's

participation in the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on the 23 September 2019.

In a press release the UN office in Khartoum said UN Climate Action Summit is the most important high-level meeting of the 2019 UN General

Assembly and the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres who describes preventing irreversible climate disruption as "the race of our lives and for our lives".

The release said the summit has three objectives: to raise national ambition and develop plans to contribute to limiting climate change; prompt transformative change in areas including energy, infrastructure, adaptation, and climate finance; and generate political momentum including through youth and public engagement.

"Sudan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and the least prepared for its impacts. By participating in the UN Climate Action Summit, the Prime Minister is sending an important message to the kind of development path Sudan wished to pursue" the release commended.

Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son said "the UN Climate Action Summit is an important international moment to boost ambition and accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement. The presence of the Prime Minister at the Summit sends an important international signal that Sudan is committed to tackling climate change."

Mr. Atila Uras said "UNEP highly welcomes the participation of the Prime Minister at the UN Climate Action Summit. This is a clear sign of political will at a time when climate change is impacting vulnerable countries the most. UNEP is committed to supporting the people of Sudan and transitional government in building the climate resilience of the society, ecosystem and the economy." the release concluded.