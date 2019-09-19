East Africa: Interior Minister Addresses the Second Meeting to the IGAD Ministers

Addis Ababa — The Interior Minister, Gen. Al-Teraifi Idris Dafalla, has addressed the second ministerial meeting for the member states in the declaration and the action plan of Nairobi to find permanent solutions for refugees problems, which was held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The minister has thanked those who contributed to the management of dialogue between the parties in the country, top of them were the contributions of the Ethiopian government, the African Union and IGAD, in response to Sudanese people ambitions for achieving justice, freedom and good governance.

In his statement, the minister stressed the importance of promoting the security system, peace, stability and development to avoid the serious consequences of asylum and displacement.

He said that in the time at which Sudan is witnessing political, social and economic transformations to achieving peace, stability and development, the Sudanese government is adopting the open door policy in receiving refugees of the African neighboring countries and the Arab arena.

The minister said that despite the challenges facing the country in the field of refugee's accommodation, the concerned authorities in the country committed to protecting and assisting the refugees through the IGAD plan and in Implementation of the Nairobi Declaration.

The minister has praised the partnership between Sudan government and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in implementing the program of voluntary return.

On the sidelines of ministerial meeting, the minister has met with the Director of the Regional Office of the UNHCR for West Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region, who conveyed the congratulation of the High Commissioner for Refugees for Sudanese people for realizing change and called for arrangement of a meeting between the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Dr. Hamdok on the sidelines of the coming UN General Assembly in New York.

The Minister of Interior has appreciated the partnership and cooperation between Sudan and the UN High Commission for Refugees in the field of enhancing the situations of refugees and the hosting countries.