Sudan and Egypt Discuss Electricity Connection Projects - Minister of Finance

Cairo — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ibrahim AL Badawi said, talks that held on Wednesday at council of ministers premises in Cairo between Sudan and Egypt delegations, headed by Prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok and his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Modbuli, focused on various issues of concern, between the two people, particularly the electricity connection projects.

The two sides have stressed the importance of continuity of meetings to strengthen cooperation in the field of agriculture, electricity and reactivation of previous agreements signed between the two countries besides taking consideration for establishing strategic economic relations including entrepreneurs in the two countries.

Al Badawi said that the two countries had to think of strategic projects to networking the regional economies on ground that Sudan and Egypt located on Red Sea Shores and that could be exploited for serving economies of the region particularly geographically land locked countries such as Ethiopia, Chad, Central African Republic and South Sudan.