Sudan and Egypt Discuss Electricity Connection Projects - Minister of Finance

18 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ibrahim AL Badawi said, talks that held on Wednesday at council of ministers premises in Cairo between Sudan and Egypt delegations, headed by Prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok and his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Modbuli, focused on various issues of concern, between the two people, particularly the electricity connection projects.

The two sides have stressed the importance of continuity of meetings to strengthen cooperation in the field of agriculture, electricity and reactivation of previous agreements signed between the two countries besides taking consideration for establishing strategic economic relations including entrepreneurs in the two countries.

Al Badawi said that the two countries had to think of strategic projects to networking the regional economies on ground that Sudan and Egypt located on Red Sea Shores and that could be exploited for serving economies of the region particularly geographically land locked countries such as Ethiopia, Chad, Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
North Africa
Energy
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.