Egypt: Dr. Hamdok Returns Home After Visit to Cairo

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, Wednesday evening returned home from Cairo after an official one-day visit during which he held talks with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madboli.

The Egyptian leadership has affirmed the full readiness of Egypt to boost the security and stability in Sudan.

The Prime Minister has held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Mustafa Madboli, on the horizons of cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in the fields of agriculture, the project of electricity power linking, and the exchange of experiences in different fields.

The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, has described the relations between Sudan and Egypt as fruitful and constructive and resulted in a positive outcome that will push ahead the eternal ties and the cooperation between Khartoum and Cairo.

She affirmed the keenness of Sudan to cement its relations with sister Egypt for the interest of the two nations and implementing joint projects.