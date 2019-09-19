Egypt: Dr. Hamdok Returns Home After Visit to Cairo

18 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, Wednesday evening returned home from Cairo after an official one-day visit during which he held talks with the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madboli.

The Egyptian leadership has affirmed the full readiness of Egypt to boost the security and stability in Sudan.

The Prime Minister has held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Mustafa Madboli, on the horizons of cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in the fields of agriculture, the project of electricity power linking, and the exchange of experiences in different fields.

The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, has described the relations between Sudan and Egypt as fruitful and constructive and resulted in a positive outcome that will push ahead the eternal ties and the cooperation between Khartoum and Cairo.

She affirmed the keenness of Sudan to cement its relations with sister Egypt for the interest of the two nations and implementing joint projects.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Egypt
Governance
East Africa
Sudan
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.