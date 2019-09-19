Sudan: FM Assistant Undersecretary Meets Thai Ambassador

18 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary, Ambassador Elham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, received Wednesday at her office the Ambassador of Thailand to Sudan, non resident in Sudan.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the political, health, education, agricultural, technical and capacity building fields.

The Thai Ambassador conveyed his country's desire to invest in Sudan in rice and sugar fields, besides extending aid by the Thai International Cooperation Agency (TICA).

The Assistant Undersecretary thanked the Ambassador and briefed him on the developments and the situation in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

