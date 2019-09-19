Cameroon: Anafoot - Football Academy Attunes to Texts

The second Extra Ordinary session of the National Football Academy took place in Yaounde yesterday, September 17, 2019.

On June 19, 2019, the Head of State signed three decrees two of which concerned public administrative institutions. The latter state the modalities of application of some dispositions and laws of 2017 bearing the general statutes of public institutions. It is in this light that the second Extra Ordinary session of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT), took place in Yaounde yesterday, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The meeting was presided at by the Chairman of the Board of Directors for ANAFOOT, Issa Hayatou. Speaking at the opening, Issa Hayatou said it is the duty of the members to align the texts of ANAFOOT to the new legal framework. He called on the members to put in their expertise so that at the end of the meeting the texts of ANAFOOT should be in conformity with the new managerial norms contained in Decrees No. 2019/320 and No. 2019/322 of 19th June 2019. The Extra Ordinary Board meeting was devoted essentially to the standardizing of ANAFOOT instruments to Decrees No. 2019/320 and No. 2019/322 of 19th June 2019 laying down the application modalities of some provisions of laws No. 2017/010 and No. 2017/011 of 12th July 2017 on the general statutes of public institutions, remuneration, allowances and benefits of their managers.

After examining the related instruments and following constructive debates, the Board of Directors adjusted the texts of the National Football Academy to the above mentioned decrees. The members also adopted the report on the first Extra Ordinary session of the Board of Administrators. Finally, the Board congratulated management for the quality of the documents presented