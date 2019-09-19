Liberia: President Weah Signs Several Acts Into Law, Including UN Convention Against Illicit Trafficking in Narcotics

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has signed into law several Acts ratified by the National Legislature.

The instruments signed Tuesday, 17 September 2019, include the Act to Amend the Executive Law of Liberia to create a National Food and Feed Quality and Safety, the Financing Agreement Tree Crops Extension Project II (TCEP II) between the Republic of Liberia and IFAD, the Act to Establish the Liberia Fertilizer Regulatory Division and an Act to Establish Liberia Plant Pesticides Regulatory Services Bureau.

Others include the Act Ratifying the Minimum Convention 138, Economic Partnership Agreement between West African States, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on the one part, and the European Union and Its members on the other part, UN Convention Against illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988, and the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The Ratified Acts are geared toward creating the enabling environment that aids the Government's development plans and programs as to strengthen the ailing economy and alleviate poverty amongst Liberians.

For instance, the purpose of the UN Convention Against Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drums and Psychotropic is to promote co-operation among the Parties so that they may address more effectively the various aspects of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances having an international dimension.

In carrying out their obligations under the Convention, the Parties shall take necessary measures, including legislative and administrative measures, in conformity with the fundamental provisions of their respective domestic legislative systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amongst other things, Each Party shall adopt such measures as may be necessary to establish as criminal offences under its domestic law, when committed intentionally: a) i) The production, manufacture, extraction; preparation, offering, offering for sale, distribution, sale, delivery on any terms whatsoever, brokerage, dispatch, dispatch in transit, transport, importation or exportation of any narcotic drug or

any psychotropic substance contrary to the provisions of the 1961 Convention, the 1961 Convention as amended or the 1971 Convention; ii) The cultivation of opium poppy, coca bush or cannabis plant for the purpose of the production of narcotic drugs contrary to the provisions of the 1961 Convention and the 1961 Convention as amended; iii) The possession or purchase of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance for the purpose of any of the activities enumerated in i) above; iv) The manufacture, transport or distribution of equipment, materials or of substances listed in Table I and Table II, knowing that they are to be used in or for the illicit cultivation, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs or

psychotropic substances; v) The organization, management or financing of any of the offences enumerated in i), ii), iii) or iv) above;

The signed instruments take effect immediately upon printing into handbills by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.