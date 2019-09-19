South Africa: The Olympic Dream and Dealing With Depression As an Elite Athlete

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lee-Ann Persse

If you've ever done any sort of watersport - surfing, rowing, anything - you'll be familiar with the feeling of losing your balance. Sometimes, you see it coming, sometimes it comes as a surprise. Sometimes, you manage to stop it just in time. It's a bit like life, isn't it?

Being a professional athlete is interesting. People often use the word "sacrifice" to describe the hours and hours that go into our training.

Sacrifice is a bit of a weird word, though.

In our rowing team, we said we don't sacrifice anything, this is a choice of ours, so we don't see it as a sacrifice.

Sure, there were a lot of things we missed out on. But when you are fully focused on the Olympic dream, you barely even realise that not going on holiday with your family or spending time with friends is something strange.

Then one day, when you step back, you realise, wow... there's a lot of stuff I haven't been paying attention to.

Sometimes those who love you even try to protect you from distractions. The whole family buys into your dream, your desire. Stuff can pile up. But as athletes, we keep going because...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.