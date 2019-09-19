Sierra Leone: SL Red Cross Trains Stakeholders On First Aid Treatment

The Sierra Leone Red Cross Society (SLRCS) has on Friday conducted a First Aid treatment training session for some military personnel and staff of different government ministries at the conference room of the office of the Vice President, OAU Drive in Freetown.

The training was conducted to mark the the commemoration of World First Aid Day (14 September, 2019) on the theme"Addressing Exclusion through First Aid.

Speaking at the training session, First Aid Training and Marketing Manager at SLRC, Martha Abu said the training was to capacitate stakeholders on first aid treatment.

She said First Aid is an initial precaution given by a responder with little equipment to someone who is injured, as well as the provision of treatment for people who might face health complications before the arrival of a doctor or before taken to the hospital.

She noted that First Aid treatment is very important and that knowledge about First Aid would help save lives during emergencies, adding that many people have lost their relatives because they lack knowledge about First Aid.

She said the SLRCS will engage various communities across Freetown and enrich their knowledge about First Aid.

"I am calling on government ministries, military personnel and the police force to be trained on First Aid, so that they could be first aiders and help save lives in the country. Lives are saved where a good number of people are aware of and are skilled in the application of First Aid," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Aid and Assistance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, Secretary General at SLRCS, Kpawuru Sandy said the institution is part of the World's largest training provider in First Aid treatment, adding that they used the latest scientific guidance and modern teaching methods to train some community stakeholders, military personnel and other people.

He said they are the only organisation in Sierra Leone that is legally mandated to conduct First Aid training and issue valid certificates to trainers, adding that in carrying out its mandate of alleviating and improving the lives and conditions of the most vulnerable, both in normal times and during emergencies, they undertake a unique role to tackle one of the public health priorities by making first aid skills available to all categories of persons and organisations.

He continued that, they provide a superb first aid training course conducted by competent, qualified and experienced instructors to suit the need of everyone, regardless of educational background, sex, occupation and religion, adding that the training courses are tailor to suit target groups.

"A trained person in First Aid has a unique ability to provide an initial rapid response or intervention to a health emergency and any other disaster, until the condition of the person facing the health risk threatening situation is stabilized," he said.

One of the beneficiaries who worked in the office of the Vice President, Marie Sesay applauded SLRCS for the training and assures them that she would make good use of it.