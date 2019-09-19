Sierra Leone: Gospel Artist to Stage Concert in Freetown

A Sierra Leonean born gospel artist, Joseph Healing Kpagoi, an R&B singer with Spat-B in the early 2000, is set to stage a gospel concert, backed up with charity for children on September 22, 2019.

Evangelist Kpagoi, a renowned gospel artist had represented the Sierra Leone Ministry of Tourism in a religious culture festival in Egypt in 2017.

The Evangelist, who was speaking to Concord Times in an exclusive interview said during that visit, he met with a Greek international traditional artist, Elena Saloustrou, and that they became friends.

He said since then, they have maintained their friendship and that they decided to collaborate and put a song together that preaches about love and oneness between the two countries-Sierra Leone and Greece.

"In 2019, this dream comes true. We accomplish our mission and we do a song that will raise the two countries' flags high. The song preaches discrimination... it says 'we are one, despite our tradition, culture, and color," he said.

The gospel musician further said that the song has already taken a big turn in Greece as one of Greece's newspapers had published an article about the song on its front page.

"The song has helped us to preach the message of love among Sierra Leoneans and to help us understand how important it is for us to stay together as one nation," he said.

He maintained that his plans have begun with the Turning Point Movement (TPM) Sierra Leone National Gospel Awards (SLNGA) which he has been organizing yearly to recognize gospel music talent.

He said 25th December, 2019 would be the fourth edition of the awards, thus adding that the song is another way to sell out the good image of 'our music to the European market'.

The gospel artist said his relationship with other gospel musicians is cordial as he is the first in recent history to start the TPM-SLNGA Awards that gears towards bringing gospel musicians together for a common goal.