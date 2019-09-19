South Africa: 'The Abuse of Women Is Bad,' Bheki Cele Tells Committee

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Knight

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele attended a Parliamentary police committee meeting after last week's crime statistics were met with harsh criticism of his department. Cele told the committee he was not there to toot his department's horn, saying: 'I don't think we are where we need to be yet.'

The same day the sexual assault charges against former ANC Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman were withdrawn, Police Minister Bheki Cele told members of the police committee that people who experience sexual violence are often too afraid to report their assault, or follow through after reporting.

Last week, Cele revealed that the number of reported sexual offences had increased by 4.6% during the 2018/19 financial year.

Gauteng had the highest number of reported sexual assaults, with 10,752 in the 2018/19 financial year. Mpumalanga had the greatest increase in reported cases, up 8.5% from 2017/18 to 2018/19. Only the Western Cape and the North West saw a decrease in reported cases of sexual violence.

"The abuse of women is bad, it is bad and it's a daily occurrence," Cele told those present.

But he has urged that women's issues remain women's issues, and are not given a name or a face,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

