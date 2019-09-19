Somalia: Stand Off in Mogadishu As Public Transport Drivers Stage Protest

Traffic in Mogadishu has come to a standstill following the early morning strike by public transport drivers protesting the exorbitant taxes by the Federal Government.

The drivers who converged at the Four Gardens intersection caught many road users unaware when the protestors closed the roads.

They said that $100,000 Somalia shillings imposed on them and the frequent road closures had affected their businesses.

In the recent past the government has tried to net as many taxpayers as possible to plug the budgetary deficit in the face of the dwindling donor-funding and aid.