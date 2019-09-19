Somalia: Two Killed As MP Escapes With Injuries in Mogadishu Explosion

At least two people were killed Wednesday night and several others after a bomg explosion in Mogadishu.

Among those injured were MP Abdikadir Arabow, together with his two bodyguards who were caught in the blast.

Eye witnesses said the incident took place Near a new restaurant recently opened called Al Caasimah, which is located at the road junction Haji Pasta Al Shabab.

Residents said the explosion emanated from a bomb attached to a car.

This was the second explosion in Mogadishu on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a Turkish engineer was injured when his car was hit by a bomb on the road that connects the Afgoye corridor, injuring one engineer and soldiers guard.