Somalia: Two Killed As MP Escapes With Injuries in Mogadishu Explosion

Two Explosions in Mogadishu (file photo).
19 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least two people were killed Wednesday night and several others after a bomg explosion in Mogadishu.

Among those injured were MP Abdikadir Arabow, together with his two bodyguards who were caught in the blast.

Eye witnesses said the incident took place Near a new restaurant recently opened called Al Caasimah, which is located at the road junction Haji Pasta Al Shabab.

Residents said the explosion emanated from a bomb attached to a car.

This was the second explosion in Mogadishu on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a Turkish engineer was injured when his car was hit by a bomb on the road that connects the Afgoye corridor, injuring one engineer and soldiers guard.

