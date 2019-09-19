Liberia: LCC Offers 50 Percent Tuition Scholarship to Freshman Students

The Liberia Christian College (LCC) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 offered 50 percent scholarship to candidates who will be certified among the first set of qualified applicants that would gain admission to the college, particularly freshman students.

At a recent news conference in Monrovia, the LCC administration informed reporters that the scholarship is to support government's effort to encourage prospective students of the program, providing them "Access, Relevance and Quality" at a level of higher education.

While reading the press statement, Reverend Henry S. N. Powoe, LCC vice president for administration, said the college has been chartered by the Legislature since July 30, 1997 and fully accredited by the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), to offer bachelor's degree in relevant disciplines.

According to Rev. Powoe, LCC will offer courses in Social Science, with emphasis in Criminal Justice, Human Rights, Social Work and Sociology; the School of General Education, with emphasis in Primary and Secondary Education, English and Mathematics; the school of Business, with emphasis in Accounting, Economics and Management, and the school of Religious Education, with emphasis on Christian Leadership and Pastoral Theology.

He said the institution's Information Technology (IT) program, including entrepreneurial education for Sustainable, Social and Economic Development, are "mandatory for all freshman and sophomore students."

Rev. Powoe said LCC designed the inclusion of entrepreneur education in order to produce "job creators rather than job seekers."

He added that the College's intent is to make an individual self-employed or self-reliant with the right value and attitude; practical skills and knowledge that will enable a graduate attain self-development.

"LCC is a faith-based tertiary institution, owned and operated by the African Christian Fellowship International (ACFI)," the institution says. "The College has its own post-modern facilities, equipped with educational technologies hosted on its own property. It has a sophisticated faculty to provide a yearning for instructions by intently mentoring the students. LCC seeks to develop desirous individuals with God-given consciousness to contribute meaningfully to national development goals and provides holistic education development with an ethical value for contextual relevance and global competitiveness."