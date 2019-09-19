Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Families of Islamic School Fire Disaster

-- Promises thorough probe into cause of incident

President George Weah early Wednesday, September 18, 2019 visited the scene of a fire disaster that reportedly left at least 28 persons, including children, dead, with their charred bodies found at the scene, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, the president also promised the Muslim community of government's cooperation and provision of necessary resources to thoroughly investigate the cause of the fatal incident.

"It is completely heartbreaking and unfortunate that we lost this high number of innocent citizens to fire. On behalf of my Government, I extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families," the president told onlookers who had gathered at the scene of the incident.

He assured families and the Muslim community that government will work with them to investigate the cause of the fire as well as to assist the bereaved families in any way possible, and provide assistance to four others said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

President Weah, accompanied by an array of government officials, described the fire incident as "unfortunate, pitiful and horrific," to have befallen the nation and the Muslim community.

"I was touched by the terrible news and decided to rush here this morning to see for myself the families of the children and the community leadership and to extend my sympathy," the president said.

"It is saddening even when a single citizen dies, let alone more than 28 children, potential leaders, who were aspiring for a better and prosperous future," President Weah said.

"It is saddening to mourn the loss of these kids, just after few days when we came together to celebrate the home-coming of Muslim pilgrims from Mecca. Please take solace in the Almighty Allah during these trying times, because he is the creator--the giver and retriever of life," he said.

He continued, "Let Allah give you strength to continue what you were doing for the children before their death and for other children so that they become good citizens."

President Weah called on Liberians - irrespective of their religious beliefs - to pray for the bereaved families during their difficult and trying times.

The remains of the children were meanwhile buried on Wednesday, each in its ownlsa in a mass grave after a short funeral rite.