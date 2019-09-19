Africa: Tribute to the Fallen Political Legend of Africa - Nothing Lasts Forever

19 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
analysis By Columbus G. Dorliae

Written by Columbus G. Dorliae, chief of office staff at the Legislature

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!

Yes- nothing lasts forever...

At birth is smile and hope for Mama and Papa

Where Mama forgets her pains

And Papa realizes his manhood

As child growth assures tomorrow

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!

Yes-nothing lasts forever...

Men face challenges and triumph

Wherein get trained and master on

Move their worlds and imp act others Where they stand their grounds and prove their cases

Indeed not so smooth but rock-and-roll

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!!

Yes-nothing lasts forever...

In thoughts men struggle

In knowledge men direct

In wisdom men convince, yea persuade

But in strength men fight their battles

And men in leadership drive the world

Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!!

Yes-nothing lasts forever

In wisdom he led his people

With knowledge he denied differences of colors

With iron hands controlled his State

What a pleasant representation

Yea straight talking a fearless man

Some say Zimbabwe's founding father

Some say Zimbabwe's President emeritus

Yes others say icon of Zimbabwe's liberation

A pan-Africanist, who empowered his people

Yet that September 6, 2019 announced his death

Then nothing really lasts forever but shows face and passes through...

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.