Africa: Tribute to the Fallen Political Legend of Africa - Nothing Lasts Forever

Written by Columbus G. Dorliae, chief of office staff at the Legislature
Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!
Yes- nothing lasts forever...
At birth is smile and hope for Mama and Papa
Where Mama forgets her pains
And Papa realizes his manhood
As child growth assures tomorrow
Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!
Yes-nothing lasts forever...
Men face challenges and triumph
Wherein get trained and master on
Move their worlds and imp act others Where they stand their grounds and prove their cases
Indeed not so smooth but rock-and-roll
Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!!
Yes-nothing lasts forever...
In thoughts men struggle
In knowledge men direct
In wisdom men convince, yea persuade
But in strength men fight their battles
And men in leadership drive the world
Oh, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is dead!!!
Yes-nothing lasts forever
In wisdom he led his people
With knowledge he denied differences of colors
With iron hands controlled his State
What a pleasant representation
Yea straight talking a fearless man
Some say Zimbabwe's founding father
Some say Zimbabwe's President emeritus
Yes others say icon of Zimbabwe's liberation
A pan-Africanist, who empowered his people
Yet that September 6, 2019 announced his death
Then nothing really lasts forever but shows face and passes through...