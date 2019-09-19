Malawi: USAID Project to Help 15 000 Malawi Students to Access Higher Education

19 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Blackson Mkupatira - Mana

About 15, 000 secondary school graduates in six selected districts countrywide have been targeted to benefit from a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded four-year project to the tune of US$10, 859, 816 (an equivalent of K8 billion).

With USAid more Malawi students have the opportunity to complete higher education

The project being implemented by Arizona State University aims at increasing access to higher education for vulnerable students .

Speaking in Mulanje on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting, Director of Scholarships for the project titled: 'Strengthening Higher Education Access in Malawi Activity,' (SHEAMA) Sellina Nkwetedza said the overall objective of the initiative is to create a skilled and employable workforce needed to boost the country's economy.

"According to a research done recently, over 80, 000 secondary school graduates annually fail to continue with their education to tertiary level because of poverty. So, with this project we are targeting this group so that they get degrees and eventually participate in the socio-economic development of the country," she said.

Nkwetedza said the initiative would be achieved through a range of activities to be undertaken within the six selected districts of Karonga, Kasungu, Salima, Balaka, Chikwawa and Mulanje.

"We are working with five Public Universities in the country. We plan to establish six Open and Distance Learning (ODL) centres, one in each district and strengthen the existing ones.

"We have 1, 188 scholarships that we plan to award to selected students who cannot afford to pay tuition fees and other accumulating expenses. We need to engage, women, girls, orphans and people with disabilities in the initiative first," Nkwetedza added.

She, therefore, disclosed that upon completing their education, students will be attached to various organizations and companies as interns to gain experience.

"We want them to have the technical expertise needed by employers so that they can add value to the skilled and employable workforce in the country," she said.

Mulanje District Labour Officer, Edward Shafi welcomed the project, saying there are a lot of vulnerable students in the district with potential to attain higher education but fail because of poverty.

He said with the introduction would enable students have the opportunity to complete higher education and find better jobs and eventually contribute to the development of the district.

The new ODL sites to be established are as follows: Nyungwe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Karonga to be anchored by Mzuzu University, Chankhanga CDSS in Kasungu under Malawi University of Science and Technology and Msalura CDSS in Salima to be under the Polytechnic.

Ulongwe CDSS in Balaka under Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nansomba Secondary School in Mulanje to be under Malawi University of Science and Technology and Mfera CDSS in Chikwawa under Chancellor College.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
External Relations
Education
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.