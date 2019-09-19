Liberia: Health Workers Give Ultimatum

19 September 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Very soon The National Health Workers' Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) will embark on strike if certain conditions are not met, before September 23, 2019 according to a release issued late Wednesday.

The release said, as of 12 a.m. on Monday, 23 September, health workers in the public sector will be laying down their tools until government can meet their concerns.

According to George Poe Williams, Secretary General of the health workers are seeking for budgetary allotment for the health sector to provide adequate medical and laboratory supplies plus other logistics for health facilities across the country.

In addition to that, the NAHWUL wants increment in health workers' salaries in the country and complete payment of all their salaries owed by government. It added that salaries be stepped up with incentives and all other benefits of the group's president Mr. Joseph S. Tamba and its Secretary General Mr. Williams.

They also want government to address, the health workers demand the implementation of Senator Jallah's Committee's recommendation and the inclusion of NAHWUL in Social Dialogue in all work related matters within the health sector.

NAHWUL said government was downplaying health workers' concerns that were announced since September 3, 2019.

The release said several health workers have not been paid their monthly salaries and incentives since February 2019 in addition to other outstanding matters.

NAHWUL said, since the disbursement of salaries for the month of July 2019 started on August 19, 2019, many health workers are yet to receive any of their salaries. Others have gotten a fragment of their salaries. NAHWUL said such was unfair as others have taken full payment only in Liberian dollars, contrary to the much publicized 65% USD and 35% LRD.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

