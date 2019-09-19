Zimbabwe: Preliminary Works of Mugabe Mausoleum Begin Ahead of Construction

Preliminary works for the construction of a mausoleum in which the later former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe will be laid to rest have begun at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga told The Herald newspaper that the designs were yet to be finalised.

"What the nation might want to know is that work has commenced. In as far as design is concerned, yes, work is being done. The costs will only be known once we have the design," she said.

The mausoleum will be built on top of a hill and will take about a month to complete.

Mugabe died in Singapore on Sept. 6 and his body was brought to Zimbabwe last Wednesday. Initially, the family wanted him to be buried at his rural homestead in Zimbabwe, but the government wish to have him buried at the national shrine prevailed.

Mugabe's body, which was taken to Zvimba on Monday for a farewell ceremony with his rural folk, will be brought back to Harare on Tuesday and taken to a mortuary for preservation until the mausoleum is ready.

The family has said the former president will be buried at a private funeral service. -Xinhua