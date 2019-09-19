Ghana: RSG Limited Gives Items to 240 Employees

Tema — Rider Steel Ghana (RSG) Limited, a leading manufacturer of iron rods, has donated assorted items to its 240 employees for distribution to their children under a programme to support the underprivileged in society.

The items included stationery, bed sheets, mosquito nets, children's cloths, shoes, slippers, tooth brushes, bicycles, towels, standing fans, umbrellas and water bottles.

Head of Human Resource and Administration, Aparna Dantu, said RSG started operation in 2013, but closed down in October 2016, due to high power tariff (in the free zone enclave) resulting in losses, however through the intervention of the government, it bounced back in May 2017, and has since not looked back.

She said in appreciation of that, the President of RSG, Mr Ghassan Wathaifi, and his team members decided to donate a container of assorted items worth $25,000.00 every year, starting from 2017 to underprivileged people in Ghana as part of their corporate social responsibility.

She said the company, in line with the gesture, donated items to 20 public schools and orphanages across the country, including Bethel Preparatory School in Somanya, Akatsi Roman Catholic School, Light House Orphanage, Rema Children's Homes, Save Them Young Mission, Power of Love Children's Home, all in Tema and Genesis School in James Town.

The company also provides educational scholarship to children of its employees at the basic level and pays the electricity bill for inmates of Marfo Family in Tema Community 12 and Agape Love Day Care Centre at Adabraka, where children of Kayayei are educated, and also provides monthly provisions to Genesis School.

Plant Manager of RSG, Mr Jagdish Singh, presented the items on behalf of Mr Wathaifi to Mr Prince Fosu, the Supervisor on behalf of the employees.

Mr Fosu, on his part, thanked the President of RSG for the gesture.