Ghana: NGO Organises Massive Clean-Up Exercise At Korle Gonno

The Rumibeth Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Saturday organised a massive clean-up exercise at Korle Gonno in Accra.

This forms parts of activities lined up by the NGO to rid the city of filth and promote healthy living among Ghanaians.

It was also aimed at contributing to the President's agenda of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Some residents of the area and students of the Korle Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training College were among the active participants of the exercise.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Pastor Hendrick Vroom Minnow, called for a collaborative effort among the populace in ensuring a safer and cleaner country.

He bemoaned the indiscriminate dumping of refuse around, saying the practice contributed to the spread of diseases like typhoid, malaria and cholera among others.

"It is the responsibility of every one of us to keep our surroundings clean at all times to protect ourselves from preventable diseases which can even cause death. Achieving a cleaner Ghana does not only rest on government, we have roles to play[WU1] as well," he advised.

Throwing more light on the need for the promotion of cleanliness among the public, Founder of Rumibeth Foundation, Ms Wilhemina Esianua Minnow, encouraged residents of Korle Gonno to devote at least 30 minutes of their time as often as possible to clean the community.

She was hopeful that residents would pay heed to the advice given them during the exercise and maintain a clean environment.

Ms Minnow expressed gratitude to the participants, especially representatives from Zoomlion Ghana and the aspiring assembly member for the Obedru electoral area, Mr Ransfor Nii Antiaye Quaye, for supporting the initiative, adding that Rumibeth would hold more community clean-up exercises and health outreaches to promote good health among Ghanaians.

Protecting human health by providing a conducive environment for good living, she stressed, was very important.

Some residents also received free treated mosquito nets after the exercise.