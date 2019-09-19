Somalia: Kismayo Faces Humanitarian Crisis Following Ban On Direct Flights

19 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland now says the Federal Government of Somalia has devised a plot to frustrate the leadership of the state.

Among the plots that Mogadishu has devised according to the state leadership is cutting ioff of aid and restricting airplane movements.

In a statements, the leadership said the humanitarian situation was worsening with the restrictions, a plot meant to arm-twist them to worm up to President Farmajo's government.

Last month, Mogadishu banned all direct flights to the region, a move that has affected aid delivery.

