Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Hosts Leaders From Hirshabelle and South West Leaders for Dinner

19 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The new Mogadishu Mayor has intensified his effort to forge a working relationship with regional leaders

On Wednesday, he hosted a dinner at his residence for the leaders of HirShabelle and South West States, Mohamed Abdi Ware and Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed 'Laftagareen' respectively.

The two regional states leaders pledged to forge close cooperations with the newly elected Mayor of Mogadishu and Banadir Governor, Omar Filish, especially in the sectors of security and development.

Since his assumption of office, Mogadishu's Mayor has been holding introductory meetings with government officials, MPs and representatives from Somalia's international partners.

