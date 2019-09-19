Sudan - Egypt Cooperation Discussed

9 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has pointed out that there are great spheres of cooperation between Sudan and Egypt that would enable them to establish major strategic projects for the interest of the people of the two countries.

The minister told SUNA, Wednesday, that Egypt has expressed readiness to use its regional and international relations to boost Sudan's efforts for revocation of its name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism and writing off its foreign debts.

He explained that Egypt has, also expressed readiness to support the rains and floods-affected people in the country.

'the talks with the Egyptrian side covered education and health fields" the minister said.

