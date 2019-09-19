Sudan: Forests contribute at 15% of GNP

Khartoum — The Director General of the Forest National Corporation (FNC) Dr. Mohamed Ali Al-Hadi has asserted that forests have an economic value as they contribute at 15% of the gross national product (GNP) and 12% of the country's foreign currency as well as the provision of natural pastures for the national herd of 104 Millions heads.

Dr. Al-Hadi said, in an interview with SUNA, that the FNC has been working to combat desertification through afforestation and encouragement of research, studies and investment in the field of forests, referring to the collection of seeds, seedling production and development of gum sector of the globe, in addition to the encouragement the popular participation of local communities, extension and awareness on the importance of forests. For his part, the Director of the General Department of Planning and Strategies at NFC Abdul-Hai Mohamed Sharif explained that the NFC key main programs include planting and re-planting such as the cultivation of reserved forests, which are managed according to ten-year plans, in addition to tree belts, rehabilitation of the gum belt, combating desert encroachment and popular afforestation.

Sharif said that the total forest program in afforestation rose this year to 1.3 million instead of 1.2 million acres last year, expecting it to reach 1.5 million feddans next year 2020, pointing out that this program has aids and inputs including the provision of seeds, seedlings, extension and awareness.