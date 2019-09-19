South Africa: NHI, As It Stands, Will Leave Many Without Cover

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tlamelo M Mothudi

The National Health Insurance train is speeding towards implementation, but it is leaving some people behind, making the bill vulnerable to legal challenge.

It is a widely held perception that poorer South Africans rely on the public health sector for their health needs, while a smaller and more affluent section of South African society uses almost exclusively private healthcare providers. However, this is not an entirely correct summation of the current health situation. Research has demonstrated that, depending on prevailing circumstances and your health needs, a far more significant number of South Africans use a combination of both private and public healthcare services.

With an unemployment rate of 29% in 2019, the highest in almost 15 years and the high cost of private medical aid, more and more people will rely on public healthcare services. As such, the idea of a National Health Insurance (NHI) system that is well designed and well implemented to ensure that everyone has access to an equitable healthcare package makes perfect sense.

The preamble to the NHI Bill seeks to recognise the socio-economic injustices, imbalances and inequalities of the past and the need to establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.