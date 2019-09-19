South Africa: Sentencing of Richard Mdluli for Kidnapping, Assault Postponed for 6 Weeks

19 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler and Jeanette Chabalala

Sentencing proceedings of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were postponed to November 7 and 8 in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The court is still waiting for two reports to be handed in, the prosecution said.

The case has been ongoing for four years.

On July 30, Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe. Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi. Mdluli had paid lobola for her.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They were both acquitted of the intimidation of Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi, dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They eventually got married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe. Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe.

He was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder. Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.