South Africa: Sentencing of Richard Mdluli for Kidnapping, Assault Postponed for 6 Weeks

Sentencing proceedings of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were postponed to November 7 and 8 in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The court is still waiting for two reports to be handed in, the prosecution said.

The case has been ongoing for four years.

On July 30, Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe. Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi. Mdluli had paid lobola for her.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They were both acquitted of the intimidation of Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi, dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They eventually got married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe. Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe.

He was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder. Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

Source: News24