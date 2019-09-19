Nigeria: $9.6 Judgement Debt - Court Orders Forfeiture of P&ID's Assets

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
19 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered the forfeiture of assets belonging to Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) limited to the federal government.

The order of forfeiture was made following the conviction of the firms on an 11 count charge bordering on economic sabotage, money laundering, tax evasion amongst others preffered against them by the federal government.

P&ID Ltd, the parent company incorporated in the British Virgin Island, was represented by its Commercial Director, Mohammad Kuchazi, while P&ID Nigeria Limited was represented by Adamu Usman.

The defendants pleaded guilty to all the charges read against them and the court consequently convicted them based on their plea of guilt.

After their conviction, counsel to the first defendant, Dandison Akurunwa, prayed the court to consider the cooperation showed by the first defendant in not wasting the time of the court and for admitting guilt in the charge.

Similarly, the second defendant, whose representative stood for himself, aligned himself with the submission of counsel to the first defendant.

However, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to deliver its sentencing in line with the provision of the Money Laundering Act which stipulates the winding up of the firm as well as forfeiture of all their assets to the federal government.

Justice Ekwo accordingly made an order winding up the two firms as well as forfeiture of their assets to the federal government.

Recall that a British Commercial Court had on August 16 awarded judgment in the sum of $9.6bn against Nigeria over a failed contract between P &ID and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.

The British court had in the judgment gave the nod to P&ID to seize Nigeria's foreign assets to the tune of $9.6billion as judgment debt in its favour.

But the federal government on its part have maintained that the entire Gas Supply and Processing Agreement signed between Nigeria's Ministry of Petroleum and P&ID in 2010 was deliberately skewered to fail so as to benefit a syndicate that was out to extort Nigeria of its resources.

P&ID had in 2012 instituted the legal battle against Nigeria in the Court of Arbitration in the UK in 2012, following Nigeria's refusal to carry on with the GSPA agreement entered with the firm in 2010.

By the terms of the agreement, P&ID was to build and operate an accelerated gas development project at Adiabo in Odukpani Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State. The agreement required the federal government to supply natural gas from Addax Petroleum-operated Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123 and 67 for P&ID to refine into fuel suitable for power generation in the country.

According to the terms, the initial volume of gas was about 150 million cubic feet of gas per day, which would be ramped up to about 400 million cubic feet per day during the 20-year period.

P&ID alleged that after signing the agreement, the federal government reneged on its obligation after it had opened negotiations with the Cross River State Government for allocation of land for the project.

P&ID claimed that the failure of the federal government to construct the pipeline system to supply the gas frustrated the construction of the gas project and deprived it the potential benefits expected from 20 years' worth of gas supplies.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Suspects in Nigeria's Failed Gas Project Deal Plead Guilty
Nigeria Fights To Keep Assets From Seizure in Gas Project Row
Money for Jam It Seems, as UK Gas Firm 'Fleeces' Nigerian Govt
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Debt
West Africa
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.