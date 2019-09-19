Sudan: Madani stresses importance of meat processing inside Sudan

18 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has affirmed the importance of the meat industry inside the country, especially as Sudan has huge animal resources and wide zones of internal, Arab and African markets.

Addressing the inauguration of Al-Kadro's Meat Processing Complex; which was inaugurated Wednesday by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Madani said, "One of the options of the state is to stop the export of live animals and rehabilitate the internal factories to open opportunities for the youth employment." The minister explained that the opening of the complex would greatly help in the advancement of industries and contribute to the social responsibility of the people of the area as well as Sudan transformation from a state of conflict to the state of industries, revealing that his ministry is currently working to ensure value chains in terms of quality, pointing out that the next phase will provide opportunities for youth employment. He disclosed that his ministry would work to reoperate 30 factories that were suspended because the industry was suffering from various problems, urging intensification of efforts and cooperation for the development of the industrial sector. The minister praised the efforts of the Driving Industries System, considering it as an addition to the growth of the national economy.

