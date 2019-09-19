South Africa: Katlehong Schoolgirl, 12, Killed By Stray Bullet in Drive-By Shooting

19 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The 12-year-old Grade 6 girl who died after being shot outside the Izibuko Primary School in Katlehong on Wednesday afternoon was the victim of a stray bullet from what was most likely a drive-by shooting.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, at around 17:45 on Wednesday, another child's parents had come to pick up their child after returning from a school trip.

"They were there to pick their child up when a group of men in a Toyota Quantum [minibus] drove by and started firing shots at them," Dlamini said.

"Several shots were fired and the man was fatally shot. A stray bullet hit the 12-year-old girl [who is not related to the couple] and she died on her way to the hospital."

Dlamini said a manhunt has been launched for the killers.

"We don't know what the motive for the shooting was," Dlamini said.

Dlamini asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona earlier said that Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was rushing to the scene.

This is a developing story.

This article has been edited to reflect that the couple who was the target of the attack is not related to the girl who was killed.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

