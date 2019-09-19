South Africa: Justice Department Wants Former SAA Chair Dudu Myeni to Pay Up After That 'Fundamentally Misleading' Letter

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni has been served with a writ of execution in the amount of R200,000. The writ, obtained by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, is aimed at recovering costs associated with Myeni's unsuccessful legal challenge of a damning compliance notice issued against her in 2017 by the Commission for Intellectual Properties and Companies.

A R200,000 bill owed by Dudu Myeni remains unpaid more than a year after the High Court in Pretoria issued a writ of execution against the former chairperson of South African Airways.

The Department of Justice obtained the writ on behalf of the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) in August 2018, but the money has yet to be recovered. The department is engaging Myeni's lawyers about how best to do this.

Daily Maverick has established that the writ, obtained in August 2018, but only served on Myeni several months later, makes provision for moveable goods to the value of R201,000 to be attached for sale by public auction.

The Department of Justice confirmed it seeks an amount of R201,000, saying although the writ was served by the Sheriff and property attached, no money has been collected as yet due...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

