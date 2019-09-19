Africa: From the Cape Flats to Tanzania, Alex Koopman Is Taking the Environmental Message Across Africa

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Knight

Alex Koopman was drawn into climate activism when he was asked to go to a climate protest earlier this year. Now, he is on his way to Tanzania to spread the climate justice message.

From Vanguard Estate on the Cape Flats, 23-year-old Alex Koopman doesn't often meet people who are invested in climate justice.

"The most environmental activism that you will see on the Cape Flats is maybe a homeless person or a refugee coming around and scratching through your bin for the plastic. So, as far as community-based environmental activism, I would say the people who don't have homes do more for the environment than the people who do."

But Koopman is working towards making environmental justice more accessible to communities. Speaking with Daily Maverick, Koopman claimed it is possible to teach anyone about climate change, regardless of their race, socio-economic status or level of education.

"All you have to do is understand and acknowledge where they come from, and work to explain it in a way that they understand and that reflects their experiences. And they will get it. Climate change has so many ripple effects that affect everyone, so they will get it."

Making environmental activism accessible...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Tanzania
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.