Africa: From the Cape Flats to Tanzania, Alex Koopman Is Taking the Environmental Message Across Africa

Alex Koopman was drawn into climate activism when he was asked to go to a climate protest earlier this year. Now, he is on his way to Tanzania to spread the climate justice message.

From Vanguard Estate on the Cape Flats, 23-year-old Alex Koopman doesn't often meet people who are invested in climate justice.

"The most environmental activism that you will see on the Cape Flats is maybe a homeless person or a refugee coming around and scratching through your bin for the plastic. So, as far as community-based environmental activism, I would say the people who don't have homes do more for the environment than the people who do."

But Koopman is working towards making environmental justice more accessible to communities. Speaking with Daily Maverick, Koopman claimed it is possible to teach anyone about climate change, regardless of their race, socio-economic status or level of education.

"All you have to do is understand and acknowledge where they come from, and work to explain it in a way that they understand and that reflects their experiences. And they will get it. Climate change has so many ripple effects that affect everyone, so they will get it."

Making environmental activism accessible...