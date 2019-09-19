South Africa: Cape Town Is Not Only Choosing Desalination - It Is Also Creating a Local Green Economy, Again

19 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caitlin Montague

Contrary to allegations that the City of Cape Town is choosing expensive hi-tech desalination plants over labour-intensive alien plant clearing to boost its water supply, both options are being pursued.

The Daily Maverick article "Cape Town is choosing desalination plants over creating local green economy - again" on 12 September by the GOOD party's national policy officer, Mark Rountree, is replete with misrepresentation and distortion of facts.

Engaging with the City's Water Strategy would quickly clear up any misunderstanding on this issue and others, and the author is encouraged to do so. In the interim, I would like to clear up some of the more glaring misrepresentations before this misinformation spreads further:

1. "On Wednesday the City announced it is now considering another new desalination plant."

It is inaccurate to suggest that this decision/announcement was brought to public attention a week ago.

The City's draft Water Strategy was published for public consideration

and input eight months ago, in February 2019. Permanent desalination was discussed in that document, and even prior to that, was included in the City's final Water Outlook document, a public document that was released in December 2018.

The council approved the Water Strategy, taking public comments into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

