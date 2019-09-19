South Africa: SA to Join the Rest of the World in Striking for a Future

analysis

On Friday 20 September 2019 one of the biggest climate mobilisations the world has ever seen will take place -- and South Africans will be playing their part too.

Climate breakdown is one of the biggest problems humanity faces -- this is why young people are laying down a challenge to the South African government to respond to the climate crisis.

Globally, fossil fuel companies have left a trail of destruction -- and young people have had enough. They are well aware that there are too many fossil fuel-powered plants to meet global climate goals. Current commitments by governments to reduce emissions by amounts needed to avoid dangerous levels of global temperature rise are woefully inadequate.

The world is on track for 3°C of warming under current global climate pledges -- avoiding the consequences of such a scenario requires bold steps to avert deep and widespread environmental, social and economic collapse.

Governments and corporations will not take the necessary action to reduce the impact of climate change if they are left to their own devices. The entrenched economic and political status quo, built on the continuing dependence on fossil fuels, is a barrier to progress.

This is why the youth...