Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Eye Dhlakama

19 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Seasoned Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama has emerged the firm favourite among the shortlist of coaches being targeted by Premiership outfit Ngezi Platinum.

The former Zimbabwe Young Warriors coach, who has guided Chapungu in a decent campaign despite working with limited resources, is understood to be headlining the names Ngezi have earmarked to replace the sacked Erol Akbay.

The Dutchman was relieved of his duties on Tuesday together with his assistant coach Tendai Chikuni.

The other assistant, Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu, who is the goalkeepers' coach, survived the chop.

The Premier League is on break this weekend to make way for the African Nations Championship match between Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Ngezi Platinum will resume action next weekend with a Chibuku Super Cup assignment against Mushowani Stars at Baobab.

And, the Mhondoro club will be hoping that, by then, the new coach would have, at least, worked with the team for a week.

Yesterday club chairman Jeremiah Gasiteni said they were looking for a caretaker coach who can guide the team until end of the season.

After that, he said, they will appoint a substantive gaffer.

"We are still looking for a caretaker coach and we hope to finalise by Friday so, by Monday, we should be announcing the new coach," he said.

Sources said they have settled for Dhlakama until the season ends.

However, the Chapungu mentor will first have to be cleared by the Air Force of Zmbabwe. The sources said the club were still interested in the services of high-profile coaches -- former Warriors gaffers Callisto Pasuwa and Norman Mapeza.

Pasuwa and Mapeza will only be available at the end of the year.

The Mhondoro side have always wanted to rope in Pasuwa to head their technical bench and he was expected to join the team last season after Tonderai Ndiraya's unceremonious departure.

Dhlakama is the most successful Young Warriors coach having won titles with both the Under-17 and Under-20 sides.

