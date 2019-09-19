Nigeria: AMAA 2019 - 'Delivery Boy', 'King of Boys' Lead Nominations

19 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

'The Delivery Boy' and 'King of Boys' snagged the most nominations for the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

AMAA is Africa's oldest and biggest academy award for films. It is presented annually to recognize excellence among professionals working in, or non-African professionals who have contributed to, the African film industry.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the much-anticipated nomination list, featuring films from across Africa, was live broadcast by the academy on Wednesday night.

Nigeria scored the most nominations with the Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe-directed film 'The Delivery Boy' scoring 12 nominations while Kemi Adetiba-directed 'King of Boys' pulled eight nominations.

Actors in 'The Delivery Boy', a film that explores the backstory of terrorists, earned nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Jemima Osunde) and Promising Actor (Jammal Ibrahim).

The film, produced by Something Unusual Studios with technical work by The Elite Film Team (TEFT), also snagged several production nominations.

They include nominations for Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Sound, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Editing and Best Achievement in Screenplay.

Other nominations are Best Nigerian Film, Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Film while Adejuyigbe got nominated for Best Director alongside Kemi Adetiba for 'King of Boys'.

On its part, Adetiba's 2018 thriller earned Adesua Etomi-Wellington a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and musician, Reminisce got Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The movie was also nominated for Best Film, Best Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

Other Nigerian films nominated include 'Up north', Beverly Naya's anti-skin bleaching documentary, 'Skin', 'Lara and the Beat', 'Hello Rain', 'Make Room' and 'Light in the Dark'.

NAN reports that the 15th edition of the much-anticipated awards will hole on October 26 in Lagos.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.