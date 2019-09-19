Nigeria: AMAA 2019 - 'Delivery Boy', 'King of Boys' Lead Nominations

'The Delivery Boy' and 'King of Boys' snagged the most nominations for the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

AMAA is Africa's oldest and biggest academy award for films. It is presented annually to recognize excellence among professionals working in, or non-African professionals who have contributed to, the African film industry.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the much-anticipated nomination list, featuring films from across Africa, was live broadcast by the academy on Wednesday night.

Nigeria scored the most nominations with the Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe-directed film 'The Delivery Boy' scoring 12 nominations while Kemi Adetiba-directed 'King of Boys' pulled eight nominations.

Actors in 'The Delivery Boy', a film that explores the backstory of terrorists, earned nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Jemima Osunde) and Promising Actor (Jammal Ibrahim).

The film, produced by Something Unusual Studios with technical work by The Elite Film Team (TEFT), also snagged several production nominations.

They include nominations for Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Sound, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Editing and Best Achievement in Screenplay.

Other nominations are Best Nigerian Film, Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Film while Adejuyigbe got nominated for Best Director alongside Kemi Adetiba for 'King of Boys'.

On its part, Adetiba's 2018 thriller earned Adesua Etomi-Wellington a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and musician, Reminisce got Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The movie was also nominated for Best Film, Best Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

Other Nigerian films nominated include 'Up north', Beverly Naya's anti-skin bleaching documentary, 'Skin', 'Lara and the Beat', 'Hello Rain', 'Make Room' and 'Light in the Dark'.

NAN reports that the 15th edition of the much-anticipated awards will hole on October 26 in Lagos.

