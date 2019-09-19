Nigeria: Gombe Confirms Three Yellow Fever Cases

19 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Gombe State Government says it has recorded six suspected cases of yellow fever, out of which three are reactive.

Nuhu Vile, State Epidemiologist, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Gombe.

According to Mr Vile, the three confirmed patients were treated and discharged, and no death has been recorded in the state.

He said that investigation conducted by experts showed that the case originated from Yankari, in Bauchi State, and that the state government had set up a team to address the problem.

Mr Vile called on the people to always report cases of fever to health facilities for quick examination and treatment.

"If the result is reactive for yellow fever, the treatment is free of charge in the state," the state Epidemiologist said.

He said that yellow fever was caused by mosquito and, therefore, urged people to sanitise their environment.

"Yellow fever is not different from malaria that we know; the symptoms are higher fever, headache, body pain, discolouration of eye, and dark urines.

"Do not stay until you start bleeding or the eyes become yellow; we encourage the public to report such cases of fever to health facilities immediately.

"By doing this, we reduce the risk of spreading it to other members of the family," he said

Mr Vile advised parents to ensure that they vaccinated their children from an early age during the routine immunization.

He said that once a child was immunised before he or she attained nine months, chances of getting infected would be minimal. (NAN)

