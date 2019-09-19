Kenya: Judge Alarmed By Fake Lawyers at Chuka, Marimanti Law Courts

19 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Chuka High Court presiding judge has decried increased number of fraudsters who hang around the court.

Justice Robert Limo said the fraudsters, who masquerade as lawyers, steal from the unsuspecting public by promising to represent them in court.

Speaking on Wednesday during a legal aid clinic held at the Chuka Law Courts, Justice Limo said he had even received many complaints about the fake lawyers soliciting bribes from people who have cases by promising to help them 'buy' favours.

BRIBE MAGISTRATES

"The conmen ask for money promising to bribe magistrates and judges so that they can issue judgments in their favour," said Justice Limo.

He asked the public to believe in fair justice. He warned that any judicial officer found colluding with the criminals to steal from clients seeking services at Chuka and Marimanti law courts will face the law.

Justice Limo also raised concerns over increased murder cases caused by disagreements arising from sports gambling and illicit brew consumption dens. He said many youths have been held hostage by betting and illicit brews.

He also warned the public against taking law into their hands by attacking and lynching suspected criminals. He asked them to hand suspects to the police for the due legal processes to take place.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora asked residents to embrace alternative conflict resolution systems like engaging Njuri Ncheke elders in solving minor disagreements instead of always running to court.

"Our elders can arbitrate simple disagreements in the villages instead of running to court to waste time and resources," said Ms Opwora.

