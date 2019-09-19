Namibia: Public Sector Competence Important Says IMF

FOR the government and its implementation agencies to realise policy effectiveness, accompanying competent staff are important, says the International Monetary Fund.

The fund made this observation in a detailed findings and recommendations report following the conclusion of the Article IV country consultations, which ended in June this year.

"Improving capacity in the public sector will be important to support the authorities' policy efforts," the report read.

After establishing that Namibia was affected by a lack of high-skilled workers, the fund said areas such as establishing a new revenue authority, strengthening economic statistics, and supporting the implementation of the 2018 financial sector stability all need competent personnel.

The IMF said it has begun delivering standard technical assistance and hands-on capacity development training activities.

The areas identified as needing skills assistance include fiscal and public finances management, tax policy and revenue administration, financial stability, as well as data availability and statistical capacity.

While there is a need for improvement, the IMF said the implementation of macroeconomic advice has overall been positive, although there have been limitations on the legal structure of public finances management, a branch that would see those entrusted with public finances brought to account.

This year, the IMF provided technical assistance to the government and agencies on presenting public finance statistics, consumer price and producer price indexes, as well as national accounts.

The IMF's public finances management policy recommendations seek to ensure that countries have a set of laws, rules, systems and processes at all levels of the government to mobilise revenue, allocate public funds, undertake public spending, account for funds and present audited results.

