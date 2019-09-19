South Africa/Egypt: SA U-23 Men's Afcon Draw to Held in Alexandria (Egypt) Next Month

19 September 2019 - The draw for the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 tournament will take place on Thursday, 3 October 2019.

The event will be held at the historical Montaza Complex situated in Alexandria, Egypt. The 19thcentury palace is built on a hill and overlooking the beautiful beaces of the city.

The draw will be conducted at 17h00.

The tournament, which serves as 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, will be played from 8-22 November 2019.

The top three in Egypt will be represent the continent at the Olympics.

Going into the hat will be the hosts, Egypt, South Africa, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and Zambia.

David Notoane's squad qualified for the U-23 AFCON after getting a bye in the first round, then defeated Angola away and at home (1-3 and 3-0) in the second round, before rounding off with an emphatic victory over Zimbabwe (5-0 and 0-0) in the third and final round.

This will be South Africa's third appearance in the AFCON - they first played in 2011, and again - level with the hosts and Nigeria.

Ghana and Cameroon are making their debut in the tournament.

SA Qualifying Results:

March 2019 - 2ndRound

Angola 1 - 3 South Africa

South Africa 3 - 0 Angola

September 2019 - 3rdRound

South Africa 5 - 0 Zimbabwe

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe 0 - 0 South Africa

Full 3rdRound Results:

Team 1 Agg. Team 2 1st leg 2nd leg

South Africa 5-0 Zimbabwe 5-0 0-0

Zambia 5-4 Congo 2-1 3-3

Ghana 2-1 Algeria 1-1 1-0

Cameroon 2-2 (a) Tunisia 1-0 1-2

Ivory Coast 2-2 (a) Guinea 0-1 2-1

Sudan 1-5 Nigeria 1-0 0-5

Morocco 1-2 Mali 1-1 0-1

Qualified Nations:

Team Qualified on Previous appearances in Africa U-23 Cup of Nations

Egypt (hosts) 23 June 2017 2 (2011, 2015)

South Africa 10 September 2019 2 (2011, 2015)

Zambia 8 September 2019 1 (2015)

Ghana 10 September 2019 0 (debut)

Cameroon 10 September 2019 0 (debut)

Ivory Coast 10 September 2019 1 (2011)

Nigeria 10 September 2019 2 (2011, 2015)

Mali 10 September 2019 1 (2015)