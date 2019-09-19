Cameroon: Electoral Registers - Over Seven Million Voters Enrolled

19 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Going by the updates, 433,873 got registered in the just-ended electoral lists.

Statistics on the actual state of registration on electoral registers at Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), have been publicly presented by the Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse in a press briefing on September 18, 2019 in Yaounde. He gave figures on the total number of newly registered persons in 2019 when the electoral lists were opened on January 2, 2019 and closed on August 31, 2019 as prescribed in the Electoral Code.

Going by his figures, as at August 31, 2019, 433, 873 voters were newly enlisted with women comprising 40.35 per cent of the total number that is 163,280 registered voters. The youthful population had 300,375 enrolled persons (69.23 per cent) and men comprised 270,593 individuals representing 59.65 per cent of newly registered voters for the year 2019. "Compared to the year 2018, the registration exercise recorded an increase of more than 50,000 electors. This figure raises the total number of electors registered as of the year 2019 to 7,116,314 while waiting for clean-up, which means, before deletion of the names of deceased persons, convicted persons and those that have lost their eligibility as electors," he stated.

The Director General of Elections said with the closing of the registration exercise, focus will be on cleaning the electoral registers after which a list will be published. "Upon conclusion of the clean-up process, provisional electoral registers will be posted up, not later than 20 October 2019 at the respective ELECAM branches, particularly council branches. After all corrections must have been made by the branches, the Director General of Elections will publish the final national electoral register, not later than 30 December 2019," he disclosed. Erik Essousse noted that the distribution of voter cards would continue in order to make it possible for every registered elector to collect his or her card. "It goes without saying that in case voters are convened in view of the twin election planned for 2020, the revision of electoral registers can only commence after the said election, meaning after January 2020," he said. He equally used the opportunity to thank the different stakeholders of the electoral process for their contribution towards getting potential voters have themselves registered on the electoral lists.

