Ghana: Mion-Lana Donates Stationery to Schools

Mion — The Paramount Chief of the Mion traditional area, Mion-Lana Alhaji Mahammudu Abdulai on Tuesday donated a quantity of teaching and learning materials to the schools Sambu Primary and Junior High Schools in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

The items worth GH¢10,000 included quantity of exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners and mathematical instruments.

This is the second time that the chief made such donation to schools in the district, under his project dubbed, 'Back to School Initiative'.

Mion-Lana Abdulai pledged to support and promote quality teaching and learning in the basic schools in his traditional area, explaining further that the donation also formed part of his efforts to alleviate the suffering of both parents and school pupils.

He added that this was the time for school children within his jurisdiction to empower themselves with quality education, good health and opportunities to effectively participate in decision-making.

Mion-Lana Abdulai, therefore, urged parents not to deny their wards, especially the girl child, the right to a higher education and pleaded with teachers to ensure that the pupils use the books to improve upon their academic performance in the schools

The chief emphasised that his donation was in line with the government priority of providing equitable access to good quality child-friendly universal education, especially at the primary level.

He, however, called on government agencies, NGOs and philanthropists to assist in solving the challenges that were facing schools in the Mion District.

The head teacher of Sambu Primary School Mr Mohammed Zakaria who received the items on behalf of the schools thanked the traditional ruler for the donation.

He said the donation had come at the right time as the schools had just reopened, adding that it would help to lessen the teething challenges facing the parents and pupils in all the schools in the area.

The head teacher also appealed to benevolent organisations to come to their aid to help solve problems facing the schools.