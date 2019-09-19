Ghana: Minister Inaugurates Community 3 Junction Road

press release

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has inaugurated the Tema Community Three Junction road.

The Junction road, which was started in January 2019 and executed by Meridian Port Services Ltd (MPS), has been expanded to ease vehicular traffic flow in the Harbour area.

This became necessary owing to the expansion of the Tema Port which increased traffic flow in the enclave. "That is why we had to fix this road to take care of the huge traffic congestion that would result as a result of the activities at the port," Mr Amoako-Atta said.

"We will continue into a six-lane dual-carriage road to link the new Harbour through the Tema Hospital Road to the 3-tier Motorway expansion project," he added.

Mr Amoako-Atta announced plans to expand the Community Three Junction road to the Nungua Barrier, through the Beach road to the Black Star Square in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara, said the project would be completed as soon as practicable because it is the entrance to the new port. He said work involve include a new roundabout and four new slip roads within each quadrant of the roundabout to reduce the number of vehicles approaching the roundabout.

Besides, he said, the project has created new access at a grade railway crossing to the new port. "The upgrade of this road, like our previous CSI projects, demonstrates our shareholders' dedication to human life and commitment to providing solutions that make the greatest difference in our communities," Mr Samara said.