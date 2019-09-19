Ghana's Inflation Recorded 7.8 Percent in the Month of August

19 September 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Esther Atubiga Atibo And David Gomado

The year-on-year Inflation rate for August 2019 as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 7.8 percent with an index of 108.7 compared with the 9.4 percent recorded in August 2019.

The monthly change in rate for the period under review was 1.6 percent.

The Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim, who announced this at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, stated that the key driver of inflation in August was Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics with 12.9 percent.

He said the food inflation recorded 8.2 percent, fruits and nuts, 25.2 percent, cereals and cereal products 10.6 percent, sugar, confectionery and deserts 9.0 percent and ready-made food and other food products 8.3 percent as major drivers.

According to the Government Statistician, the non-food group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 7.4 percent with alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics recording 12.9 percent, transport 10.2 percent and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recording 9.9 percent.

Touching on the regional performance, Prof. Anim mentioned that four regions; Greater Accra, Upper West, Central and Volta recorded inflation rates above the national average of 7.8 percent, with Eastern region recorded the least inflation rate of 3.9 percent.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.